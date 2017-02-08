Close Safe Conversations co-founders talk about their special Fair Park Event Go to www.safeconversations.org for more information. WFAA 10:29 AM. CST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Go to www.safeconversations.org for more information. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS LBJ Construction Suit New details released in Zuzu Verk case Reaction To Teacher Fired For Porn Past Video: Suspects lose battle against glass One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree A Taboo Topic Out In The Open Family Ranch Becomes Fort Worth Destination Dreamers in Dallas brace for executive order from Trump Dallas Co Becomes A Welcoming Community REMAINS ID'D AS MISSING COLLEGE STUDENT More Stories Dallas Diocese events set to welcome new bishop Feb. 8, 2017, 7:07 a.m. Teacher dresses up to put smiles on students' faces Feb. 8, 2017, 7:03 a.m. Flower Mound girl, 13, raises over $55K to save lives Feb. 8, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs