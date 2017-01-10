WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Row your way to a new you in 2017 with BusyBody!

Call (214) 427-1444 for more information or log onto www.busybodytx.com.

WFAA 11:37 AM. CST January 10, 2017

Call (214) 427-1444 for more information or log onto www.busybodytx.com.

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories