WFAA
Close

Row to Fitness! GMT is Live from City Crew

Go to www.cirycrewdallas.com for more information.

WFAA 11:16 AM. CST February 16, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories