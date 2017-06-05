WFAA
Close

Romancing the Texas Revolution! Meet the Texas author behind a new book series

"Texas Conquest" arrives at bookstores on June 20. Go to hollycastillo.com for more information.

WFAA 11:16 AM. CDT June 05, 2017

"Texas Conquest" arrives at bookstores on June 20. Go to hollycastillo.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories