WFAA
Close

Rodney Anderson Shows How Debt Can Keep You From Buying a Home

RODNEY ANDERSON

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 12:23 PM. CDT August 02, 2017

Contact Rodney Anderson  with Supreme Lending for your mortgage or re-financing questions. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories