WFAA
Close

RJ Construction Shows Hail Damage

After the recent spring storms, you may need to have your roof inspected.

WFAA 1:26 PM. CDT May 24, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories