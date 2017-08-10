WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Reliant's New Home Maintenance Package

RELIANT ENERGY

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 12:35 PM. CDT August 10, 2017

For more information log on to reliant.com/homemaintenance 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories