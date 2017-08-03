WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Rejuvenate and Release Your Inner Glow with HALO

Visit www.halobysciton.com for more information. You can also call Dr. A Jay Burns Cosmetic Surgery in Dallas at (214) 823-1978.

WFAA 11:45 AM. CDT August 03, 2017

Visit www.halobysciton.com for more information. You can also call Dr. A Jay Burns Cosmetic Surgery in Dallas at (214) 823-1978.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories