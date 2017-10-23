Pumpkin Spice Pancakes!

Pancakes
Ingredients
o 1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
o 3 tablespoons sugar
o 2 teaspoons baking powder
o 1 1/4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
o 3/4 teaspoon salt
o 1 1/3 cups whole milk
o 3/4 cup canned pure pumpkin
o 4 large eggs, separated
o 1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
o 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
o Vegetable oil
o Maple syrup
Preparation
-
- Whisk first 5 ingredients in large bowl to blend. Whisk milk, pumpkin, egg yolks, melted butter and vanilla in medium bowl to blend well. Add pumpkin mixture to dry ingredients; whisk just until smooth (batter will be thick). Using electric mixer, beat egg whites in another medium bowl until stiff but not dry. Fold whites into batter in 2 additions. Brush large nonstick skillet with oil; heat over medium heat. Working in batches, pour batter by 1/3 cupsful into skillet. Cook until bubbles form on surface of pancakes and bottoms are brown, about 1 1/2 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining batter, brushing skillet with oil between batches. Serve with syrup.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs