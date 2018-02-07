WFAA
Close

"Private Eyes" stars Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson

Go to www.iontelevision.com for more information.

WFAA 1:36 PM. CST February 07, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories