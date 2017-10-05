WFAA
Pok Raw Bar is in the GMT kitchen

Chef Jimmy Park makes Spicy Yuzu Salmon Bowl.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 1:59 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

INGREDIENTS: 
5 ½ oz Rice
2 ½ oz Salmon
1 oz Edamame
1 oz Green Onion 
1 oz Fresno Chilies
1 oz Hijiki 
1 oz Spicy Aioli 
1 oz Sweet Yuzu   
 
Directions: Combine Salmon, Edamame, Green Onion, Fresno Chilies and Hijiki in mixing bowl. Begin mixing together while gradually adding in Spicy Aioli and Sweet Yuzu. Place rice in separate bowl and top with marinated mixture. Enjoy!

