Pok Raw Bar is in the GMT kitchen

Chef Jimmy Park makes Spicy Yuzu Salmon Bowl.

INGREDIENTS:

5 ½ oz Rice

2 ½ oz Salmon

1 oz Edamame

1 oz Green Onion

1 oz Fresno Chilies

1 oz Hijiki

1 oz Spicy Aioli

1 oz Sweet Yuzu

Directions: Combine Salmon, Edamame, Green Onion, Fresno Chilies and Hijiki in mixing bowl. Begin mixing together while gradually adding in Spicy Aioli and Sweet Yuzu. Place rice in separate bowl and top with marinated mixture. Enjoy!

