WFAA
Close

Plano Mayor Harry Larosiliere calls the Boardwalk at Granite Park a gateway to greatness

Go to www.graniteprop.com for more information.

WFAA 11:27 AM. CDT May 04, 2017

Go to www.graniteprop.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories