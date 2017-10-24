WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Pier 1 Import decorations that work for both Halloween and Thanksgiving

How to decorate your home for Halloween and carry it into Thanksgiving.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 3:26 PM. CDT October 24, 2017

Go to Pier1.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories