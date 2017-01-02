WFAA
Close

"Piano man" Lynn Groom performs "Lone Star Women" in the GMT Studio

Lynn Groom

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:55 PM. CST January 02, 2017

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories