Close Pet-proof flooring from 50 Floors! 50 FLOOR PUPPIES! Ellen Sackett, WFAA 10:59 AM. CST January 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST For more information, call (877) 50-FLOOR or visit www.50floor.com. Copyright 2016 WFAA CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Horses die in Fort Worth Stock show accidents Hansen recaps uneventful Pro Bowl Dallas Police and Fire Pension fund in crisis Supporters: The President kept his promise Detainee released at DFW Airport Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban? 635 westbound closed at Bass Pro Road Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear Order puts focus on green cards, visas Former TAMU Basketball Player Stranded by Travel Ban More Stories Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to lead Energy Department Jan 31, 2017, 9:03 a.m. Trump administration to allow 872 refugees into U.S.… Jan 31, 2017, 11:19 a.m. Betsy DeVos' confirmation moves ahead after fractious debate Jan 31, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs