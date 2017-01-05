WFAA
Close

Pantone Color of the Year "Greenery" in Floral Designs

Greenery - flowers

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 1:31 PM. CST January 05, 2017

Karla Schinestzki from Enflowerment shows how Greenery can be incorporated into flowers and plants. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories