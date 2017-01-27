WFAA
Close

Out and About ideas under $25 from "Oh So Cynthia" Smoot

OUT AND ABOUT

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 4:19 PM. CST January 27, 2017

You can find out more by going to Cynthia's blog at www.ohsocynthia.com. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories