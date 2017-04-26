WFAA
Close

Oscar-winner Chris Donahue Returns Home to USA Film Festival for Latest Project

Oscar-winning film maker, Chris Donahue returns to North Texas to screen his new movie "The Dating Project".

Dawn Hensley, WFAA 1:01 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories