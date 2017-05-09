WFAA
Close

On the GMT Stage: Texas recording artist Greg Schroeder previews Homegrown Music & Arts Festival

WFAA 11:42 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

The 8th Annual Homegrown Music and Arts Festival is May 13 at Main Street Garden Park in Dallas. Go to www.homegrownfest.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories