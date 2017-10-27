WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 39 weather alerts
Close

October's CareNow Teacher of the Month is Mrs. Lorton of Harrison Lane Elementary

Go to facebook.com/wfaagmt to nominate a teacher.

WFAA 12:24 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories