WFAA
Close

Ocean Bound at Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco

Frisco's Sci-Tech Discovery Center shows us the importance of water.

WFAA 11:34 AM. CDT May 30, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories