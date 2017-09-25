NUsurface Meniscus Implant SUN clinical trial at Arlington Orthopedic Associates

Call (844) 680-8951 for more information about the clinical study taking place at Arlington Orthopedic Associates in affiliation with The Joint Preservation Center and Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital or go to www.sun-trial.com.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
Call (844) 680-8951 for more information about the clinical study taking place at Arlington Orthopedic Associates in affiliation with The Joint Preservation Center and Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital or go to www.sun-trial.com.
Call (844) 680-8951 for more information about the clinical study taking place at Arlington Orthopedic Associates in affiliation with The Joint Preservation Center and Baylor Orthopedic and Spine Hospital or go to www.sun-trial.com.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs