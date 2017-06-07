WFAA
Close

New Water Safety Techniques to Save Lives

SWIM SAFETY

WFAA 12:19 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

The YMCA's national aquatics program introduced three water safety tools: 

  • Always Ask Permission
  • Jump – Push – Turn – Grab
  • Swim – Float – Swim 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories