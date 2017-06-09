National Dairy Month is More Than Just Milk

Smokey Tex-Mex Burger from Venae’s Kitchen on MinervaDairy.com

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground chuck (formed into 1/3 lb. burgers)

1/4 cup Minerva Dairy Smoked Butter

4 Tbsp. Minerva Dairy Amish Roll Butter

1 Vidalia onion sliced into rings

1 cup guacamole

3 Tbsp. Adobo seasoning

1 Tbsp. black pepper

6 slices Minerva Dairy Smoked Habanero Cheese

6 Sesame seed buns

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Melt the Smoked Butter in a large frying pan over medium heat. Season the burgers with the adobo and black pepper and place in pan. Cook the burgers until firm. While burgers are cooking, saute the onions, seasoned with sea salt and pepper to taste, in another pan with 2 Tbsp. Minerva Dairy Amish Roll Butter until soft and fragrant. When burgers are done to your liking (I like mine cooked medium), place onions on each burger, top with Minerva Dairy Smoked Habanero Cheese and cover till melted. Butter each bun and toast on griddle. Assemble burgers after smearing guacamole on each top bun and serve hot.

