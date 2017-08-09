WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Must Do's When Preparing to Purchase a Home

RODNEY ANDERSON

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 10:41 AM. CDT August 09, 2017

Contact Rodney Anderson with Supreme Lending at rodneyanderson.com

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories