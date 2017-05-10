WFAA
Close

More Than Just Manufactured Homes, Some Parks Offer Community

Go to www.lexingtonplacefw.com for more information.

WFAA 3:40 PM. CDT May 10, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories