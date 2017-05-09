WFAA
Close

Modern Havana looks from designer Elaine Turner

Elaine Turner

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 11:59 AM. CDT May 09, 2017

For these fashions and more, check out www.elaineturner.com. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories