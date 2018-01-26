WFAA
Close

Meet the CareNow Teacher of the Month for January!

Go to www.facebook.com/wfaagmt to nominate an educator for the CareNow Teacher of the Month

WFAA 12:15 PM. CST January 26, 2018

Go to www.facebook.com/wfaagmt to nominate an educator for the CareNow Teacher of the Month

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories