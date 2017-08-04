WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Mary Kay's New Time Wise Vitamin C Activating Squares

MARY KAY

Shannon Powell Hart, WFAA 12:33 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

Mary Kay introduced its new anti-aging product, Time Wise Vitamin C Activating Squares, at this year's conference. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories