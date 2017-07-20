Mary Kay's 9th annual Suits for Shelters needs your donations

The Mary Kay FoundationSM is teaming up with Mary Kay Inc., WFAA Channel 8 and TOOTSIES to help survivors of domestic violence in the Dallas area.

Part of The Mary Kay Foundation’s core mission is to end domestic violence and a key component of ending the cycle of domestic abuse is helping a survivor secure employment and financial independence. Suits for Shelters collects professional attire to help boost a woman’s confidence to aid in her job search. To date, the program has collected more than 17,000 pieces of professional attire for women in need.

You can help!

Any Tootsies shopper who brings in a donation before August 4 will receive a $25 gift certificate.

Tootsies in Plaza at Preston Center

8300 Preston Road, Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75225

Store hours: Monday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Go to www.marykay.com or www.marykayfoundation.org for more information.

