WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Maple Leaf Diner: Bringing Canada to Texas with a Twist

A taste of Canada with a Texas flare.

WFAA 12:27 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories