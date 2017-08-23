WFAA
Close

Low mortgage interest rate tips with Rodney Anderson

Low mortgage interest rates tips

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 1:53 PM. CDT August 23, 2017

Call 1-(800) Express or go to http://rodneyanderson.com/ for more information. 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories