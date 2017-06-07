Close Looking to buy a second home? Get advice from Mortgage Expert Rodney Anderson Call (800) EXPRESS for more information or go to www.rodneyanderson.com. WFAA 1:10 PM. CDT June 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call (800) EXPRESS for more information or go to www.rodneyanderson.com. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line Names released in office tower murder-suicide Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again? Uber to test flying cars in North Texas Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting More Stories Names released in deadly Collin Co. crash Jun. 6, 2017, 5:53 p.m. READ: Senate Intel Committee releases Comey's… Jun. 7, 2017, 1:04 p.m. State Rep. Victoria Neave arrested for DWI in Dallas Jun. 7, 2017, 7:32 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs