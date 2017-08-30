WFAA
Close

Live from Los Angeles! HGTV's Property Brothers talk about their new book "It Takes Two: Our Story"

"It Takes Two: Our Story" by Jonathan and Drew Scott arrives in bookstores on September 5.

WFAA 12:06 PM. CDT August 30, 2017

"It Takes Two: Our Story" by Jonathan and Drew Scott arrives in bookstores on September 5.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories