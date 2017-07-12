WFAA
Close

Life's a Beach! GMT goes live from Little Elm Park with what's new this Summer

Go to www.littleelmtx.us/201/Little-Elm-Park for more information.

WFAA 12:40 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

Go to www.littleelmtx.us/201/Little-Elm-Park for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories