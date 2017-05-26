WFAA
Close

Legendary Singer Tito Jackson on His First Solo Album

"Tito Time" is available on itunes, amazon music and other digital outlets. Go to www.titojackson.com for the latest information.

WFAA 11:05 AM. CDT May 26, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories