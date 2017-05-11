WFAA
Close

Kyle Noonan of The Rustic shows you how to pack the perfect picnic basket

Go to www.therustic.com for more information.

WFAA 2:06 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

Go to www.therustic.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories