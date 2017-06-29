WFAA
Close

Know when your power is out! Get the details on My Oncor Alerts

Go to www.oncor.com for more information.

WFAA 1:43 PM. CDT June 29, 2017

Go to www.oncor.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories