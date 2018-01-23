WFAA
Close

Key-Whitman: Glaucoma Awareness Month

KEY WHITMAN

WFAA 7:20 PM. CST January 23, 2018

Call (972) 769-2020 or go to keywhitman.com for more information.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories