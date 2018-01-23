Close Key-Whitman: Glaucoma Awareness Month KEY WHITMAN WFAA 7:20 PM. CST January 23, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Call (972) 769-2020 or go to keywhitman.com for more information. © 2018 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Advocates say Dallas dumped dogs show signs of abuse Jan 23, 2018, 9:57 p.m. Italy family considering litigation after school shooting Jan 23, 2018, 10:11 p.m. Fort Worth man among five workers killed in Oklahoma… Jan 23, 2018, 4:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs