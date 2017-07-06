WFAA
Close

Keeping Your Summer Look Fresh Without Undereye Bags

PLEXADERM

WFAA 12:23 PM. CDT July 06, 2017

Go to plexaderm.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories