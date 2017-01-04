WFAA
Close

Junior Players present songs from the musical "Rent: Student Edition"

Rent

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 1:35 PM. CST January 04, 2017

Visit www.juniorplayers.org for more information. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories