WFAA
Close

Japanese comfort food! GMT takes you live inside Yayoi Restaurant in Plano

Call (972) 517-0555 or go to www.yayoi-us.com for more information.

WFAA 1:34 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

Call (972) 517-0555 or go to www.yayoi-us.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories