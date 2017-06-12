Jane's Kale Salad

Base:
1/2 bag Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad
1/2 bunch fresh Lacinato Kale (chopped)
1/2 bunch Red Kale (chopped)
2 thick slices red onion, diced
Chopped jalapeno to taste
Dressing:
ReaLemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Ground Sea Salt
3 Variations:
Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Cranberries that come with the salad
Crumbled low fat Feta Cheese
Albacore Tuna packed in water
Mix greens, onion and jalapeno. Add ReaLemon to taste and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt to taste.
Use any of the 3 variations for a different salad. You could also mix in chicken, turkey or any other protein.
