Jane's Kale Salad

Base:

1/2 bag Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad

1/2 bunch fresh Lacinato Kale (chopped)

1/2 bunch Red Kale (chopped)

2 thick slices red onion, diced

Chopped jalapeno to taste

Dressing:

ReaLemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Ground Sea Salt

3 Variations:

Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Cranberries that come with the salad

Crumbled low fat Feta Cheese

Albacore Tuna packed in water

Mix greens, onion and jalapeno. Add ReaLemon to taste and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt to taste.

Use any of the 3 variations for a different salad. You could also mix in chicken, turkey or any other protein.

© 2017 WFAA-TV