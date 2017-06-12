WFAA
Jane's Kale Salad

WFAA 12:14 PM. CDT June 12, 2017

Base:

 

1/2 bag Taylor Farms Sweet Kale Chopped Salad

1/2 bunch fresh Lacinato Kale (chopped)

1/2 bunch Red Kale (chopped)

2 thick slices red onion, diced

Chopped jalapeno to taste

 

Dressing:

ReaLemon & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Ground Sea Salt

 

3 Variations:

Pumpkin Seeds and Dried Cranberries that come with the salad

Crumbled low fat Feta Cheese

Albacore Tuna packed in water

 

Mix greens, onion and jalapeno.  Add ReaLemon to taste and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt to taste.

 

Use any of the 3 variations for a different salad.  You could also mix in chicken, turkey or any other protein.

