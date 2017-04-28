WFAA
Close

It's a National Donate Life Month Party on the Plaza and Balloon Release!

Go to www.donatelifetexas.org/wfaa for more information.

WFAA 11:38 AM. CDT April 28, 2017

Go to www.donatelifetexas.org/wfaa for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories