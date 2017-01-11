WFAA
Close

Is OJ Innocent? A new docu-series examines missing evidence

OJ SIMPSON

Ellen Sackett, WFAA 12:55 PM. CST January 11, 2017

The new docu-series begins Sunday at 8 p.m. on Private Investigator channel. 

Copyright 2016 WFAA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories