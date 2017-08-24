Close Interactive Beauty! GMT is live from the newest NYX Professional Makeup store New NorthPark NYX Store WFAA 1:39 PM. CDT August 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST NYX Professional Makeup will host a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 25th at 10 AM at NorthPark Center. For more information, go to www.nyxcosmetics.com. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Track the Gulf: Harvey now a hurricane Aug 22, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Airlines issue travel advisories for coastal cities… Aug 24, 2017, 12:33 p.m. Mandatory evacuations ordered in some coastal Texas… Aug 24, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs