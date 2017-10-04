WFAA
Close

Innovations Medical: Get the shape you want!

Call (214) 420-7970 or (817) 438-8319 for more information or go to www.innovationsmedical.com.

Robyn Yancey, WFAA 3:51 PM. CDT October 04, 2017

Call (214) 420-7970 or (817) 438-8319 for more information or go to www.innovationsmedical.com.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories