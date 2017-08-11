WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

In the GMT Kitchen: The Urban Cowgirl makes fried fish tacos

Go to www.urbancowgirllife.com for recipes and more information.

WFAA 2:24 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

Go to www.urbancowgirllife.com for recipes and more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories