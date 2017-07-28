Close Home office and study decor tips from Shay Geyer of IBB Design Fine Furnishings Go to www.ibbdesign.com for more information. WFAA 11:45 AM. CDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Go to www.ibbdesign.com for more information. © 2017 WFAA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Abbott asks DPS to reverse new policy of charging… Jul 28, 2017, 12:33 p.m. Fried Texas Dirt, Oreo Beer among semi-finalists for… Jul 28, 2017, 7:03 a.m. WATCH: Boy makes music video, doesn't let anyone… Jul 28, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs