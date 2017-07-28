WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 19 weather alerts
Close

Home office and study decor tips from Shay Geyer of IBB Design Fine Furnishings

Go to www.ibbdesign.com for more information.

WFAA 11:45 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

Go to www.ibbdesign.com for more information.

© 2017 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories