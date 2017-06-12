Heidi's Healthy Breakfast

1 lb ground turkey
1 lb ground buffalo
chopped vegetables
1 tbsp olive oil
egg whites
chia seeds
flax seeds
guacamole
fresh greens
salt and pepper to taste
Brown turkey and buffalo together. Saute vegetables in olive oil. Combine with meets. Pour in some egg whites for more of a breakfast dish. Serve on a bed of fresh greens. Top with flax and chia seeds and guacamole.
You can make everything in advance and put into individual containers, refrigerate and heat up for breakfast, lunch or dinner any time during the week!
© 2017 WFAA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs