Heidi's Healthy Breakfast

1 lb ground turkey

1 lb ground buffalo

chopped vegetables

1 tbsp olive oil

egg whites

chia seeds

flax seeds

guacamole

fresh greens

salt and pepper to taste

Brown turkey and buffalo together. Saute vegetables in olive oil. Combine with meets. Pour in some egg whites for more of a breakfast dish. Serve on a bed of fresh greens. Top with flax and chia seeds and guacamole.

You can make everything in advance and put into individual containers, refrigerate and heat up for breakfast, lunch or dinner any time during the week!

